Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302,812 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 372,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 825.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 101,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,787,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHG opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

