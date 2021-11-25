Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 44,431 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

