Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

