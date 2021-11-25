Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $325.04 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

