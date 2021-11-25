Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 219.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.