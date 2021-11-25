Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

DFS stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

