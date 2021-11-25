Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,595 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $89,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

