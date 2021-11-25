Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 498,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in American International Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 164,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.