Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,744 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,656. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

NYSE:ECL opened at $231.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $219.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

