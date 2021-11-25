Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,947 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

BCS stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

