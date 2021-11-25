Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.