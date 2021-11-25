Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

