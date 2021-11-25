Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

