Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $484.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

