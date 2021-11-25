Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $399.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.36 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

