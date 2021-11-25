Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.