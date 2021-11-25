Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE:FMS opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.