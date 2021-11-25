Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 111,954 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,707,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.