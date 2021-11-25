Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 14,815 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

