Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 148,765 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 148,765 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

