Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 19,172 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

NYSE CVE opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

