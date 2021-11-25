Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 42,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

