Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,705 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prudential by 2,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 203.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Prudential by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

