Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,898 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,898 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

