Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 239,880 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

