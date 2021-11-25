Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 30,490 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $240,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 312,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 11,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of COP stock opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

