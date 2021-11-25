Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 40,162 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,162 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

