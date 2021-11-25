Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 61,091 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,091 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.84 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

