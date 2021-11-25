Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 96,135 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,135 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.95%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

