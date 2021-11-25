Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.30 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

