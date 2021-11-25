Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,725 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 146,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.17 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

