Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,659.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Crown has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,659.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,515,351 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

