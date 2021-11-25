Crust Price Down 25.1% This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012170 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00322841 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.38 or 0.00656273 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001241 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

