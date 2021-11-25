Crust Shadow Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,075.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

