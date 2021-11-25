CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $13.82 or 0.00023893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $3,212.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.11 or 0.99733557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00669827 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003371 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.