Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,107.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $202,602.37 and $1,107.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

