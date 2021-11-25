Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Reaches $18.32 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and $344,546.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00003776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

