CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CUBE opened at $55.06 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

