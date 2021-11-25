Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

