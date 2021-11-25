Curate (XCUR) Market Capitalization Tops $41.55 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00008565 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and $2.61 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,832 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

