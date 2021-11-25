Curio Governance (CGT) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Curio Governance has a market cap of $1.25 million and $32,496.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,032,854 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

