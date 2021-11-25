Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00009702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,634,439,375 coins and its circulating supply is 428,744,353 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

