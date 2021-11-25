CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $499,307.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

