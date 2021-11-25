CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.61

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.61 and traded as high as $81.31. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 27,336 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $849.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,988.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The company had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $2.93 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $247,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

