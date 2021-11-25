CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 388,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

