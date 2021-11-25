D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.67

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 2234366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

