Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.25 and a 200 day moving average of $292.45. The company has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

