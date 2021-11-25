Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 169.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 49.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $315.48 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

