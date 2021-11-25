Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.48. 1,557,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.45. The stock has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.