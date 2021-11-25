Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) versus Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Critical Review

Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cereplast has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cereplast and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A Danimer Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.45%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cereplast and Danimer Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 29.47 -$8.85 million ($0.91) -15.27

Cereplast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Cereplast and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cereplast N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific -102.95% -8.43% -6.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cereplast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc. does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

